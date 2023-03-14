Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

MQT stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.