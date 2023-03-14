Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NEE opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

