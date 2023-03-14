Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 746 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 746 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 12,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $472.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

