Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
