Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $364,000 in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8,551.7% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUS stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.15.

