Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,903 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

