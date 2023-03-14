Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.99 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

