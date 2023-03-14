Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

