Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,847 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

