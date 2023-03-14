Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $113,000 Position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NMTC opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

