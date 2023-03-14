Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

