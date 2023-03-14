Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

