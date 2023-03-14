Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $313.28 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.