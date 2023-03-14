Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Society Pass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOPA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Society Pass Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

