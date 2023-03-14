Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,574. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $541.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

