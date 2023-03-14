Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 571,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,213. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

