Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.39. 79,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

