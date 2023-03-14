Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

