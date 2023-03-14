Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $653,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,675. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.84.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

