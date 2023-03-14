Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 12,536 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.72. 39,745,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,742,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

