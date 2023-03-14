Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 610,718 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

