Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Dundee Securities lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

