DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

