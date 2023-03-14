Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 482,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 114,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

