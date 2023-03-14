Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
EIM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 157,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,087. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.98.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.