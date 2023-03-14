Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

EIM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 157,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,087. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.98.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

