Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.2 %

ECL stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.