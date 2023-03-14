Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.79 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $47.79 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,703,929 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars.

