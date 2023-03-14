Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Holdings Reduced by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,409 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIGR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.45. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

