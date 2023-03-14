El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 243,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
