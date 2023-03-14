El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 243,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

