Elastos (ELA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $472,282.12

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $472,282.12 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00413264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.22 or 0.27939438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.