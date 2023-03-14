electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 3,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. electroCore has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

