electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
electroCore Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 3,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. electroCore has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
