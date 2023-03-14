Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $327.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $269.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

