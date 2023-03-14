Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,932. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

