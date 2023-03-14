Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enerflex

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

