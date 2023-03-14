Enlightenment Research LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Enlightenment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Trading Down 6.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

