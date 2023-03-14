Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $211,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $823.18 and its 200-day moving average is $794.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

