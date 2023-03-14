Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 1,559,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,774. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

