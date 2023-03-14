Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
