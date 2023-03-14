Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

