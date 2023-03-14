EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $280.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.48 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

