Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ferguson plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.78) to GBX 9,890 ($120.54) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

Ferguson Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FERG opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 146.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

