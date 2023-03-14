Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.65.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.71. 74,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.87. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

