Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $4,434,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $141.20.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

