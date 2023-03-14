Evercore ISI Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.