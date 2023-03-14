Everdome (DOME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.63 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

