Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

