Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Up 13.2% in February

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 538,883 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.