Fantom 24 Hour Volume Tops $360.44 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $360.44 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,187,009 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

