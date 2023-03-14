Fantom Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $500.03 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,360,457 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

