Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Head to Head Review

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barclays has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Barclays is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 8.48% 0.92% Barclays 20.04% 6.81% 0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.19 $109.00 million $856.03 7.48 Barclays $30.88 billion 0.93 $7.33 billion $1.45 4.99

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Barclays on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International segment includes corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.