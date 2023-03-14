Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 5.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fastenal worth $42,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 167,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,611,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 690,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

